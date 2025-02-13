One of the most iconic tag teams in WWE history has officially signed a Legends deal after decades of estrangement from the company.

Bill Eadie and Barry Darsow, better known as Demolition’s Ax and Smash, have reached an agreement with WWE after years of being effectively blacklisted. The strained relationship stemmed from a long-standing legal dispute between Eadie and WWE over the Demolition trademark, followed by both wrestlers’ involvement in the CTE lawsuit against the company—a case that was ultimately dismissed. This news comes just days after WWE reinstated Demolition’s profile on the Alumni section of WWE.com.

Signing a Legends deal not only paves the way for their long-awaited induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, but it also opens opportunities for licensing deals, including action figures, video games, and other merchandise.

While Demolition is best known as a dominant tag team, both Eadie and Darsow also had notable singles careers—Eadie as The Masked Superstar and Super Machine, and Darsow as The Repo Man. If inducted, the duo would almost certainly enter the Hall of Fame as a team, cementing their legacy as one of WWE’s all-time greats.

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, led by the induction of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, is scheduled to take place during WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas, NV.

