Could a new show be coming to the world of WWE?

An interesting trademark filing made by WWE with the United States Patent and Trademark Office suggests it is a possibility.

On Friday, June 20, 2025, WWE registered with the USPTO to trademark “WWE Late Night” in the category of ‘Entertainment Services.’

The official USPTO filing made by WWE on 6/20 reads as follows:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

We will keep you posted as updates regarding the reason for the “WWE Late Night” trademark filing continue to surface.