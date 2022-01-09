Following his victory at tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts new interim TNT champion Sammy Guevara would be attacked by rising star Daniel Garcia, with both men eventually getting separated by security and officials.

During a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone Guevara officially challenged Garcia to a singles matchup on this week’s Dynamite, adding that he would put the interim TNT championship on the line.

Daniel Garcia wastes no time getting the face of the new champion! Tune in NOW to @tntdrama #BattleOfTheBelts #AEWBOTB pic.twitter.com/j76sflN9dL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 9, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE BELOW:

-Sammy Guevara versus Daniel Garcia for the TNT championship

-CM Punk versus Wardlow

-Hikaru Shida versus Serena Deeb

-Powerhouse Hobbs versus Dante Martin