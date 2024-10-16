There were three world heavyweight champions in the house on Wednesday afternoon in the United Kingdom.

An Undisputed WWE World Champion.

A WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

And an Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion.

MMA bad-ass and reigning Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall made a surprise appearance at the WWE live event in Manchester, England on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

The UFC’s top dog at heavyweight after world champion Jon “Bones” Jones, appeared in the ring during a segment involving Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER.

As noted, Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER in a showdown of champions is scheduled for the first-ever WWE Crown Jewel Championship match at WWE Crown Jewel 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.