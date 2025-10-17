Brock Lesnar’s shocking return to WWE at SummerSlam 2025 didn’t just shake up the live crowd — it reportedly sent ripples of discontent through the company’s backstage environment as well.

According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, several members of WWE’s production and creative teams were said to be “deeply unhappy” with how Lesnar’s comeback was executed. Among those expressing frustration were multiple staffers — including women within the production department — who felt blindsided and uncomfortable with the way the return was presented. One source within WWE described the atmosphere following the segment as “tense” and even went so far as to call the situation “disgusting.”

While Lesnar’s appearance undoubtedly generated massive buzz among fans and media outlets, several within WWE reportedly felt the return fell flat from a storytelling standpoint. His segment with R-Truth, meant to be a surprise comedic moment, was instead viewed internally as tone-deaf and damaging to the overall show’s flow. “It killed the energy we built up for the rest of the card,” one unnamed staffer reportedly told the Observer.

Interestingly, the report also notes that the ongoing lawsuit filed by Janel Grant — and the allegations that previously implicated Lesnar — were not discussed in internal creative meetings surrounding his return. Sources indicated that WWE leadership chose to focus solely on Lesnar’s short-term on-screen impact, steering clear of any legal matters or public perception concerns.

Despite the internal backlash, Lesnar’s return appears to be a long-term play. Following his dominant performance over John Cena at WrestlePalooza, WWE reportedly still plans to feature “The Beast Incarnate” in a top attraction match at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas next April.

Whether the company can maintain that momentum — or smooth over the growing unease backstage — remains to be seen.