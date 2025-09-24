Masha Slamovich is under investigation by TNA Wrestling and has been pulled from multiple independent bookings following allegations of domestic abuse. The accusations stem from her past relationship with fellow wrestler AKIRA.

The claims surfaced on social media after a friend of AKIRA shared a Dropbox link containing more than 100 screenshots of text conversations between the two, along with photos of AKIRA showing bruises and cuts on his face and wrists. Some of the messages allegedly include Slamovich admitting to hitting AKIRA, making financial demands, and engaging in emotional abuse. The material, which dates from 2022 through early 2025, has not been independently verified.

AKIRA later addressed the allegations himself on Twitter, confirming their validity and sharing a lengthy statement about his struggles during the relationship. He described feeling manipulated, financially strained, and emotionally broken, noting that he attempted suicide multiple times during that period. While he credited friends and fellow wrestlers with helping him survive, he said he has since moved forward and does not harbor anger. He wrote,

“I woke up to this and people asking me if I was okay. Kinda wanna throw up, kinda want to go away forever. My friend held back for months because I asked her to, and I would have never said anything. I still really don’t want to. I didn’t want to lash out in anger, because I was angry, suicidal, and depressive since the end of January. I’m not alive though if she didn’t take my calls everyday while caring for her sick grandfather, I’m not alive if my roommate Wraith didn’t laugh with me at stupid videos daily. I’m not alive if Dale Patrick’s and Simon Gotch weren’t there for me. I gave a lot with little in return. I had a lot of growing up to do and despite my progression I was always told I was never doing enough, the things I liked and did were stupid and wastes of time. Things I told about my thoughts on my gender and the confusion I was feeling was turned on me. I was lied to about finances and spent more than I should have because I thought we were struggling together. I almost killed myself three times as the life I tried to build with someone was torn apart and I became nothing to that person. It was like a withdrawal, every time I went to the hospital that person I put on a pedestal was gone. I didn’t matter. I would have never said anything. I only came out with my prior experiences of sexual abuse because I was spiraling alone in Japan. I tried my best but my best was never good enough and all my accomplishments and money were nothing but tools for someone else. Many things said in confidence turned and used against me. I can’t get that time back. I can’t get the money back. I can’t get the last four years of my life back. I was just trying my best to come back and be with my family and friends and dog, and try to get signed. I dreamed of doing things. Maybe it won’t happen now. I’m not angry. I’m not sad. Not anymore. I’m apathetic. I’ve moved on and there’s still bitterness in my stomach I don’t let it guide me. I’ve grown up as a person and a wrestler. I’ve grown up mentally, physically, and spiritually. I’m still figuring things out and have nothing to say to that person. I adored them. I still feel phantom pains in my heart every time I see a photo. They’re a part of my life and history. I don’t get to where I am now ; a mature and thoughtful person with a healthy dose of CTE without the experiences I went through and the isolation I experienced in a foreign country. But It is what it is. Whatever happens, happens.” “I love wrestling. I love the life and people it brought into my life. Even her. But it’s not a drug for me. If this makes it impossible to hire me or anything, so be it. I’ll move on because wrestling isn’t everything to me and I’m thankful it showed me the world and the man I have to be for myself. I’m just looking for my happy ending.”

Slamovich has not responded publicly to the accusations. In the meantime, several independent promotions — including Prestige Wrestling and West Coast Pro — announced that she will no longer appear at their upcoming events. Shayna Baszler has been announced as her replacement for Prestige’s October 5th show.

TNA released a statement on Tuesday, saying:

“We take any allegations like this very seriously and have begun an internal investigation.”

Slamovich was scheduled to face Ash By Elegance at TNA Victory Road for the Knockouts World Championship, though as of this writing no change has been announced. She was also absent from this week’s episode of WWE NXT, which featured a storyline invasion by much of the TNA roster.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for 24/7 confidential support from a trained advocate.

Masha is an abusive piece of shit who feels entitled to everything including a Ribera Jacket. Anyways enjoy some of her abusive text messageshttps://t.co/eIGZVJRRuo https://t.co/clCVuVhsNL pic.twitter.com/JTP40nrf8h — Bam/Jasmine (@deathsamuraiszn) September 23, 2025