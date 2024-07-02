This past weekend AEW held its annual Forbidden Door pay-per-view from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York, a show that also featured talents from NJPW, STARDOM, and CMLL and was headlined by Swerve Strickland battling Will Ospreay.

PW Insider has released a report today revealing several backstage notes and news items now that the show is over. Check it out below.

-There was a ton of internal praise for Mercedes Moné and Stephanie Vaquer. Insider says that Moné went into the match with the idea of “making Vaquer” for an American audience.

-Speaking of Moné, she revealed in the post-Forbidden Door media scrum that A-list actor George Clooney sent her a bottle of tequila after her match with Vaquer. Insider confirms that is 100% true.

-NJPW reported the attendance as 11,477. Tony Khan mentioned in the scrum that it was just over 11,000.

-Brody King was not injured on the Tomohiro Ishii brainbuster spot like some feared.

-Britt Baker is 100% cleared to return. She has since been announced for this Wednesday’s Dynamite following her surprise return.