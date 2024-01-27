Vince McMahon has stepped down from all his positions within TKO, including TKO Executive Chairman and the TKO Board of Directors, forever altering the business landscape.

This decision follows a lawsuit that accused him of being involved in a sex trafficking and abuse scandal by a former WWE employee.

According to Pwinsider, the internal reaction is predominantly one of “happiness” and “relief,” as many believe that McMahon deserved the consequences for the allegations made in the lawsuit.

Although some individuals within the company anticipated McMahon’s resignation, they did not expect it to occur so quickly.

The report stated that one source described McMahon as “a black cloud hanging over everything, even though he wasn’t involved in anything.” McMahon’s presence in the company, especially after Triple H took over creative control, was seen as more of a ceremonial role.