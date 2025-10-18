As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, former WWE NXT standout Wes Lee was among the names quietly released from WWE in the latest round of roster cuts — a move that has left many within the company scratching their heads.

According to new details revealed during the Fightful Select Weekly Q&A Podcast, Sean Ross Sapp provided further clarification regarding Lee’s unexpected departure. Lee’s release was not tied to any disciplinary issues or backstage incidents, as it was noted that he “did nothing wrong.”

In fact, Lee’s exit as one of the most shocking among the recent wave of NXT and main roster cuts, with several within WWE expressing disbelief over the decision. Internally, the move was reportedly viewed as the most surprising release of the bunch, given Lee’s reputation, consistency, and strong rapport with fans and management alike.

There’s a general belief Lee will thrive outside of WWE.

Wes Lee first joined WWE in late 2020, debuting in early 2021 alongside his long-time tag team partner Nash Carter (Zachary Wentz) as the dynamic duo MSK. The pair quickly established themselves as one of NXT’s premier tag teams, capturing the NXT Tag Team Championships twice and earning praise for their energetic, fast-paced style that reinvigorated the division.

After MSK’s split in 2022, Lee launched a highly successful singles run that further cemented his reputation as one of NXT’s top performers. He went on to win the NXT North American Championship in a grueling five-way Ladder Match at NXT Halloween Havoc 2022, claiming his first singles title in WWE. Lee went on to hold the championship for an impressive 269 days, ultimately dropping it to Dominik Mysterio during an episode of NXT in July 2023.

Despite a string of injuries in 2024 that sidelined him for several months, Lee remained one of NXT’s most respected and beloved stars, both among fans and peers.