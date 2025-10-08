Je’Von Evans’ stock continues to rise, and he’s quickly becoming one of the most talked-about young names in WWE.

The fast-rising NXT standout has recently begun making regular appearances on SmackDown, showcasing his athleticism and charisma to a much broader audience. Over the past few weeks, Evans has made notable impressions on the blue brand — first by answering Sami Zayn’s United States Championship Open Challenge, and then by teaming with Rey Fenix in tag team action the following week.

According to a new report from Fightful, Evans has turned plenty of heads behind the scenes. Sources within WWE have reportedly spoken highly of his in-ring work, confidence, and ability to adapt quickly to the main roster environment. While the 21-year-old has clearly impressed company officials, the report notes that there’s currently no word on whether Evans will be called up to SmackDown full-time, as WWE tends to keep such decisions tightly guarded until the time is right.

Evans’ momentum isn’t limited to WWE either. The NXT star was in action during the WWE NXT vs. TNA Wrestling: Showdown special last night, competing in a high-octane men’s Survivor Series-style elimination match. His busy schedule continues this weekend when he steps into the spotlight once again — this time across company lines — as he challenges Leon Slater for the X-Division Championship at TNA Bound For Glory 2025.

With Evans continuing to turn heads in both promotions, it appears that his breakout moment may not be far away.