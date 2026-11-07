More spoilers continue to surface regarding the November 7 premium live event, WWE Crown Jewel 2026.

As the road to WWE Crown Jewel PLE goes down this afternoon in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the internal spoiler lineup has surfaced, showing the order in which advertised matches are expected to take place:

WWE CROWN JEWEL 2026 SPOILERS * Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing)

* The Vision (c) vs. Je’Von Evans & Penta (WWE Tag-Team Titles)

* Chelsea Green vs. Liv Morgan (Women’s Crown Jewel Title)

* Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn (Men’s Crown Jewel Title)

For those interested, you can check out our WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage LIVE from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)