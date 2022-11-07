WWE issued an internal memo today to tout the success of Saturday’s Crown Jewel Premium Live Event from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that a memo was issued today to WWE executives, detailing how Crown Jewel surpassed Clash at The Castle to become the most-viewed international Premium Live Event in company history.

WWE also touted how Crown Jewel had seven-figure viewership on Peacock in the United States.

In terms of global audience figures, the top 5 WWE events from the Kingdom are as follows:

1. Crown Jewel 2022

2. Greatest Royal Rumble 2018

3. Elimination Chamber 2021

4. Crown Jewel 2021

5. Super ShowDown 2019

