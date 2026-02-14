A new champion was crowned in the opening title match at TNA’s latest special event.

The first championship contest of the evening at the TNA No Surrender 2026 show on Friday night, February 13, 2026, at The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN. saw the TNA International Championship up for grabs, as reigning titleholder Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo defended against Trey Miguel.

Miguel didn’t come alone.

The former champion was accompanied to the ring by singer and songwriter Teddy Swims, adding a big-fight feel to the early portion of the card.

The match kicked off with Arianna Grace raking the eyes of Miguel, and culminated with a similar incident. Things took a dramatic turn when Grace was ejected from ringside after getting involved in the latter portion of the action, removing any potential outside interference from the equation in the closing sequence.

From there, the momentum shifted.

And fast.

Miguel capitalized on the opportunity, gaining the upper hand on Stacks, connecting with a shell-shock and his Lightning Spiral finisher to pick up the win and capture the TNA International Championship in the process.

A title change to kick things off on a Friday night in “Music City.”

Following the match, TNA President Carlos Silva entered the ring and personally placed the championship around Miguel’s waist to make the victory official. Teddy Swims joined in the celebration as Miguel soaked in the moment with his newly won gold, getting emotional in the process.

