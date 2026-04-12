A new champion has been crowned in TNA following a chaotic title clash at Rebellion.

The TNA International Championship changed hands on Saturday night, as Mustafa Ali defeated Trey Miguel to capture the gold at TNA Rebellion 2026.

The match was a back-and-forth battle throughout, with both competitors trading near falls and keeping the outcome in doubt. Miguel showed resilience as champion, while Ali continued to press the pace in pursuit of the title.

Then things broke down.

Late in the match, Tasha Steelz created an opening by distracting the referee, allowing The Great Hands (Jason Hotch & John Skyler) to get involved. The duo struck Miguel with the cyborg helmets behind the official’s back, shifting momentum decisively in Ali’s favor.

Ali wasted no time capitalizing, connecting with a 450 splash to seal the pinfall victory.

Just like that, we have a new champion.

With the win, Mustafa Ali leaves Rebellion 2026 as the new TNA International Champion, ending Trey Miguel’s reign in controversial fashion.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA Rebellion Results 4/11/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.