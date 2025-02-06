– Following the news of the multi-year partnership between WWE and TNA Wrestling, a new episode of “WWE Retrospective” has dropped on the revamped WWE Vault channel on YouTube. The video features Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy, the reigning TNA World Tag-Team Champions, looking back at memorable and legendary moments from their iconic careers. Matt Hardy took to X on Wednesday to comment. “Thanks for having Jeff & I sit down for some WWE digital content,” he wrote. “We both love how the Hardys Retrospective piece turned out. Look forward to doing more in the future!”

Thanks for having Jeff & I sit down for some @WWE digital content. We both love how the Hardys #Retrospective piece turned out. Look forward to doing more in the future! https://t.co/fMFgs1mEmz — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 5, 2025

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria appeared as the guest on the latest installment of Sheamus’ popular “Celtic Warrior Workouts” digital series, which features over one million followers on YouTube. “Just two dubs working out in San Jose,” Valkyria wrote with an Irish flag emoji on X. “Got me so ready for IC tournament finals on Raw that night. Go watch and see me nearly lose an elbow 10 seconds in!”

Just two dubs🇮🇪 working out in San Jose! Got me so ready for the IC tournament finals on RAW that night! Go watch and see me nearly lose an elbow 10 seconds in!https://t.co/k0jE4ILjDh pic.twitter.com/DVcd9OjntH — LYRA VALKYRIA (@Real_Valkyria) February 5, 2025

It’s the full-Irish on CWW tomorrow but who is about kick my arse? Sub&See: https://t.co/kMrTWa675T pic.twitter.com/2PoXpETJCt — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) February 4, 2025

– On Wednesday, WWE released a new video on their official YouTube channel which shows multiple international live reactions to the shocking conclusion to the Men’s Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event this past weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. As noted, “Main Event” Jey Uso shockingly eliminated John Cena to win the match and carve out his spot in one of the title matches at WrestleMania 41.