The International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame is open for fans attending tonight’s WWE RAW from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

The IPWHOF is located inside the MVP Arena. Admission is free for tonight, but a donation is recommended at the door. You can click here to print out your ticket.

The 2022 Class of the IPWHOF included several WWE Hall of Famers and international stars, including Steve Ausitn, Riki Choshu, Dory Funk Jr., Genichiro Tenryu, Billy Robinson, and Karl Gotch, among others. You can click here for full details on the IPWHOF.

