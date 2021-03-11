Several international signings are reportedly headed to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to train.

It was reported today by Fightful Select that some long-signed wrestlers will finally be making the trip to the United States this week to train at the Performance Center.

There’s no word yet on specific names, but it has been confirmed that international signings that were actually planned ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic will finally be heading to the United States this week.

Stay tuned for more.

