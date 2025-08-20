A familiar face to Scottish pro wrestling fans will be at tonight’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite in Glasgow.

Ahead of the August 20 episode of the weekly AEW on TBS and HBO Max prime time Wednesday night program, which emanates from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland this evening, Scottish-based wrestling star Grado has confirmed he will be at the show.

Grado confirmed the news during an interview with The Scottish Sun.

“I’ve not even had a phone call,” he admitted. “I just know that I’m going to be at the Hydro [tonight]. If the wrestlers come to Glasgow, I need to be involved.”

“It’s going to be absolutely bouncing,” Grado continued. “The atmosphere is going to be nuts, it’s going to be televised worldwide. The best wrestling audiences in the world are in Glasgow. Whether it’ll be me jumping through the barrier, coming in through the exit door, or somebody giving me a punty over the gate, I’ll do something.”

He added, “I can’t wait to make history. I don’t think there’s any other Scottish wrestlers that have appeared in AEW events. So I’ll need to show them what we’re all about. I’ve watched AEW since the beginning and some of the best wrestlers in the world are here. This is AEW’s first event in Scotland and it won’t be the last after they see what we can do.”

