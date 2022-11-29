Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that former heavyweight champion Jacob Fatu will be taking on top DRAGONGATE star Ben-K at the January 7th Blood & Thunder event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including who else is scheduled to appear at the event, can be found below.

Two organizations have brokered a blockbuster dream match.

Major League Wrestling and DRAGONGATE are proud to announce Jacob Fatu vs. Ben-K at MLW Blood & Thunder on Saturday, January 7 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

🎟 Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV, and in over 60 countries around the world.

For the first time ever, two of wrestling’s most dynamic athletes will collide in an inter-promotional clash that will display the powerhouse ingenuity of Ben-K against the chaos and bedlam of Jacob Fatu.

One could argue no one in DragonGate has had such a breakout year like Ben-K has experienced.

Joining Gold Class earlier this year, DragonGate’s a faction of brute romantics, Ben-K flexes as he carries a golden rose and rocks gold chains that would make Gucci Mane show respect.

Dripping in gold around his neck as well as at times around his waist, Ben-K has collected multiple belts in his 6-year career, including the Open The Triangle Gate Championship, Open The Dream Gate title, the Open The Twin Gate Championship and claimed the 2019 King of Gate tournament.

A standout member of DragonGate dojo class of 2016, Ben-K has been a fixture in DragonGate for the past half decade.

With fans chanting along to his catchphrase “chiki chiki,” the gold draped DragonGate wrestler is the star of the show.

Backed by an arsenal of signature moves, including the Ben-K Bomb (Deadlift gutwrench powerbomb), Masakari (Jackhammer) and Sodegarami (Grounded full nelson sleeper), Ben-K vows to show his force using his explosive power when he steps in the ring with Fatu.

Meanwhile, Fatu enters this dream match on the heels of winning the Battle Riot and several high-profile wins.

On the hunt for the World Heavyweight Championship, Fatu will require a focused battle plan to counter Ben-K’s expansive arsenal and lucharesu style.

Expect Ben-K to challenge Fatu’s stamina and power. Can Ben-K counter the chaos Fatu is notorious for conjuring up in his matches?

Will Ben-K finish start 2023 building on the extraordinary momentum he has enjoyed in 2022? Or will he the next victim of the “Samoan Werewolf”?

Find out Saturday night, January 7th at MLW Blood & Thunder in Philadelphia!

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, January 7. Buy tickets at http://MLW2300.com.

CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone vs. YAMATO (DragonGate)

Jacob Fatu vs. Ben-K (DragonGate)

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club

Real1

Davey Boy Smith Jr. & The Billington Bulldogs

World Tag Team Champions Hustle & Power (EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman)

Lince Dorado

Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie

Microman

National Openweight Champion Davey Richards

Mance Warner

Delirious

Sam Adonis

Billie Starkz

Cesar Duran

The Samoan SWAT Team

The FBI

La Estrella

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon at MLW.com.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

