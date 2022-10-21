The NWA has booked an interpromotional match for the upcoming Hard Times III pay-per-view.

Hard Times will see MLW National Openweight Champion Davey Richards defend his title against NWA star Colby Corino, according to PWInsider.

This will be Richards’ second title defense on an NWA card as he retained over Thrillbilly Silas at NWA 74 back in August. The match at Hard Times III is a legitimate dream match for Corino as he idolized Richards’ work growing up.

It was also recently announced that NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige, Ella Envy) will defend their titles against Madi Wrenkowski and Missa Kate at Hard Times. This comes after the challengers won a non-title match on the October 15 edition of NWA USA.

The NWA has announced a Hardcore Team War for the one-hour Hard Times Pre-show, which airs at 6pm ET via FITE and YouTube. The match will feature Mayweather, JTG and The Pope vs. Jax Dane, Magic Jake and Mercurio.

The promotion has also confirmed that Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx will be in action at Hard Times as WildKat Sports celebrates its 11th anniversary. It’s expected that they will challenge NWA World Tag Team Champions La Rebelión (Mecha Wolf 450, Bestia 666).

On a related note, AJ Cazana vs. Jordan Clearwater in the finals of the NWA World Television Title tournament was previously announced for Hard Times III, but that match will take place on Saturday’s NWA USA episode instead. The NWA has confirmed that this will be the main event of tomorrow’s broadcast, which premieres at 12pm ET on YouTube.

NWA Hard Times III will take place on Saturday, November 12 from the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, Louisiana. The free pre-show will begin at 6pm ET via YouTube and FITE, while the main card will begin at 7pm ET via FITE. Below is the updated card:

Triple Threat for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title

Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona vs. Trevor Murdoch (c)

NWA World Women’s Title Match

KiLynn King vs. Kamille (c)

NWA National Title Match

Dak Draper vs. Cyon (c)

NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title Match

Kerry Morton vs. Homicide (c)

NWA United States Tag Team Titles Match

The Spectaculars vs. The Fixers (c)

NWA World Tag Team Titles Match

Hawx Aerie vs. La Rebelión (c)

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Madi Wrenkowski and Missa Kate vs. Pretty Empowered (c)

MLW National Openweight Title Match

Colby Corino vs. Davey Richards (c)

EC3 vs. Thom Latimer

Nick Aldis vs. Odinson

Pre-Show: Hardcore Team War

JTG, Anthony Mayweather and The Pope vs. Jax Dane, Magic Jake and Mercurio

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.