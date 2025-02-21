– Announced for the February 27 episode of TNA iMPACT is The System vs. Oba Femi & The Hardys, Ace Austin vs. Frankie Kazarian, Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner, and Tessa Blanchard must wrestle or she is fired from TNA.

– Santino Marella and Arianna Grace are backstage. They announce Cora Jade vs. Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts Championship at TNA Sacrifice. They also announce Spitfire vs. Ash & Heather by Elegance for the TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championships, and a special concierge stipulation. Also announced for the PPV is the return of Nic Nemeth.