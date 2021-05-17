Sports journalist Arash Markazi will be returning to WWE NXT on this week’s show for another one of his sit-down interviews.

Markazi announced on Twitter today that he will be interviewing Pete Dunne during Tuesday’s NXT show on the USA Network.

“JUST CONFIRMED: Tomorrow night I will sit down with one of the biggest Superstars in @WWENXT. My exclusive one-on-one interview with the Bruiserweight, @PeteDunneYxB, will be on #WWENXT,” Markazi wrote.

Dunne responded, “s h o o t”

Dunne has been included in the recent NXT Title chase with champion Karrion Kross, Finn Balor, and Kyle O’Reilly. He defeated Leon Ruff last Tuesday night. Markazi recently made his first NXT appearance on the “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” panel, and then interviewed Adam Cole on the April 27 show. He announced later that night that he was looking forward to doing more sit-down interviews for the brand.

Stay tuned for more on tomorrow’s NXT episode. Below is the updated line-up, along with the tweets from Markazi and Dunne:

* Arash Markazi interviews Pete Dunne

* Toni Storm vs. Zoey Stark

* WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase appears live to continue storyline with Cameron Grimes

* NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano defends against Bronson Reed in a Steel Cage match

