AEW superstars Matt and Nick Jackson (The Young Bucks) have announced on Twitter that they will be appearing in an interview segment along with the tag team champions FTR on tonight’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. Head play-by-play commentator Excalibur will host the proceedings, with the Bucks teasing a special announcement.

They write on Twitter, “Tonight we’ll be making an announcement during our interview with Excalibur & FTR.”

Tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite and we’ll be making an announcement as well – 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/Gk6WxMApZB — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) October 27, 2020

#AEWDynamite Tonight at 8/7c

Tonight we'll be making an announcement during our interview with Excalibur & FTR pic.twitter.com/p5WCUC4B9e — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) October 28, 2020

UPDATED CARD FOR DYNAMITE:

* The Inner Circle hosts Town Hall meeting to determine if MJF will join the group

* Eddie Kingston vs. Matt Sydal

* Cody Rhodes defends the AEW TNT Title against Orange Cassidy in a Lumberjack Match

* World Title Eliminator Tournament Semi-finals: Wardlow vs. Hangman Page

* World Title Eliminator Tournament Semi-finals: Penta El Zero M vs. Kenny Omega

* New NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb defends against Leyla Hirsch

* Interview between the Young Bucks and FTR hosted by Excalibur