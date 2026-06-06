The investigation into the death of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has officially come to an end.

According to authorities, an 11-month investigation into the passing of Terry Bollea, known worldwide as Hulk Hogan, has been closed. Officials determined that the wrestling legend died of natural causes and found no evidence of any criminal activity connected to his death.

Clearwater Police Department spokesperson Rob Shaw confirmed the findings in a statement issued to The California Post, noting that investigators classified Bollea’s passing as an “attended natural death.”

“We want to thank the family of Mr. Bollea — Sky, Nick and Brooke — and their attorney, Kevin Hayslett, for their cooperation,” Shaw said. “Their willingness to allow our investigators access to very personal information, at a time when they were grieving and struggling, was extremely helpful. We would not have had the legal justification to obtain much of the information without their cooperation.”

Bollea passed away on July 24, 2025, at the age of 71. A detailed 70-page case report reportedly provided additional insight into his final days, including accounts that he had informed several people close to him that he was struggling physically following numerous surgeries.

On the day of his death, Hogan was reportedly at home with his wife, Sky Daily, and two healthcare workers. According to the report, those present noticed that he had stopped breathing while seated in a recliner. Daily immediately called 911, while one of the healthcare workers began performing CPR.

He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities initially stated that there were no signs of foul play, and the completed investigation has now reaffirmed that conclusion.

The report included the following excerpt from the private autopsy findings reviewed by investigators:

“Following an exhaustive review of the statements, medical records, surveillance footage from within the residence, and a visual inspection of Mr. Bollea’s body. There has been no evidence to indicate the death of Terry Bollea was anything other than natural. Through the course of the investigation, there has been no evidence to indicate any criminal wrongdoing related to his death.”

With the case now officially closed, investigators say the evidence supports the conclusion that Hogan’s death resulted solely from natural causes.