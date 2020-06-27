Io Shirai Accepts Sasha Banks Challenge, William Regal Makes Non-Title Match Official For Wednesday’s NXT Great American Bash

Earlier today, Sasha Banks issued a challenge to NXT women’s champion Io Shirai for this Wednesday’s NXT on USA special entitled Great American Bash. The Genius of the Sky has since responded accepting The Boss’ call-out, leaving NXT General Manager no choice but to make the match official.
Regal writes, “It seems the past and the present are in conflict once again and the #WWENXT Universe will have the pleasure of seeing it happen. It is OFFICIAL. This Wednesday, on night 1 of #NXTGAB, it’ll be #NXTWomensChampion @shirai_io vs. @SashaBanksWWE in a non-title match! #WeAreNXT.”
Check out Regal’s tweet and Shirai’s response below.
It seems the past and the present are in conflict once again and the #WWENXT Universe will have the pleasure of seeing it happen. It is OFFICIAL.
This Wednesday, on night 1 of #NXTGAB, it’ll be #NXTWomensChampion @shirai_io vs. @SashaBanksWWE in a non-title match! #WeAreNXT https://t.co/j0jw6PS0d4
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) June 27, 2020
