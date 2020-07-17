Io Shirai, Dominik Dijakovic, and Denzel Dejournette On This Week’s NXT Injury Report

WWE has released the latest NXT injury update report following this past week’s episode of the yellow-and-black brand’s show on USA. These injuries usually pertain to NXT storylines, and are hosted by Matt Camp. Check it out below, along with the video.
-NXT women’s champion Io Shirai has a jaw contusion thanks to an attack by Dakota Kai immediately after her title defense against Tegan Nox. The assault took place on the entrance path. She is listed as day to day recovery.
-Dominik Dijakovic brawled with Karrion Kross backstage after his NXT championship opportunity, which Dijak ended up losing. His injuries are undisclosed but the report states that he is now alert after initially being unresponsive.
-Denzel Dejournette hyperextended his knee thanks to Timothy Thatcher, who continued to beat Dejournette down after their bout. There is no timetable on a recovery time.
