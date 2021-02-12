NXT women’s champion Io Shirai recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype up this Sunday’s Takeover Vengeance Day pay per view, where the Genius of the Sky defends her title against the likes of Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Says she wants to face Meiko Satomura at WrestleMania:
WrestleMania is the grandest stage we have in this business and I have always wanted to compete under that spotlight. A match with Meiko Satomura is another dream match for me. Fortunately, she has joined NXT UK, making it a real possibility now. I am so excited.
Says the quality of her title defenses are more important than the number of days she holds the gold:
I find it very interesting that in Japan the number of title defenses are emphasized and here in WWE the number of days is important. So this is the first time I have realized I will be NXT Champion for 253 days. The days are easy to understand and count, but having quality matches against whomever I am facing matters more to me in the end because it will make me a better performer.