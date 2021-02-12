NXT women’s champion Io Shirai recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype up this Sunday’s Takeover Vengeance Day pay per view, where the Genius of the Sky defends her title against the likes of Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she wants to face Meiko Satomura at WrestleMania:

WrestleMania is the grandest stage we have in this business and I have always wanted to compete under that spotlight. A match with Meiko Satomura is another dream match for me. Fortunately, she has joined NXT UK, making it a real possibility now. I am so excited.

Says the quality of her title defenses are more important than the number of days she holds the gold: