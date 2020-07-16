Io Shirai Retains, Attacked Post-Match By Dakota Kai

Io Shirai defeated Tegan Nox in tonight’s main event to retain the NXT Women’s championship. As she was standing at the top of the stage celebrating her win, Dakota Kai arrived on the stage and blindsided her with a vicious kick to the head. Kai stood tall over Shirai as the show went off the air.
