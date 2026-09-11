Tommy Dreamer and Trailer Park Boys actor Robb Wells, known as Ricky, are advertised for IPW Legacy on October 24.

EC3 and Gisele Shaw also appear on the guest list for the Woodstock, Ontario event. The announcement covers appearances and a meet-and-greet; it does not establish specific matches.

IPW Legacy tickets and start time

Oxford Auditorium, 875 Nellis Street, hosts the Saturday show. VIP access begins at 5 p.m., general doors open at 6 p.m. and wrestling starts at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Tickets cost C$50 for VIP admission with the meet-and-greet, C$30 for general admission ages 13 and older, and C$20 for children ages 7–12, plus fees. Children 6 and younger enter free with a paying adult. Seats are unassigned.

Sources: IPW’s official Ticketscene listing; Fightful’s September 9 announcement report.