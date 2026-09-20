Roddy Piper, Wendi Richter and Tommy Rich are among the names the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame will honor at its November 1 induction ceremony in Albany, New York.

The Class of 2026 also includes Bushwhacker Luke, George Napolitano, Gene LeBell and Marc Mero. The event will take place at the IPWHF museum inside MVP Arena, at 51 South Pearl Street.

Guests will have private museum access beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern, with the ceremony set to start at 1:45 p.m. The overall event is listed to run until 5 p.m.

The hall says Rich, Richter, Luke and Napolitano are scheduled to receive their rings and speak about their careers. Its announcement also lists possible opportunities to meet those four, Tony Atlas and Bill Apter during the afternoon.

A supporter reservation costs $50 plus a $2 processing charge. Admission includes a commemorative signed IPWHF 8-by-10 photograph, with light food and refreshments provided by Miller’s BBQ. Additional autographs or photographs require separate donations and remain at the participating legends’ discretion.

The Albany museum has also welcomed fans attending wrestling events at the arena, including free visits ahead of a WWE SmackDown taping earlier this year.

Source: IPWHF’s official Class of 2026 ceremony announcement.