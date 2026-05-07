Ireland could eventually become the home of a future WrestleMania.

Following news that WWE will take WrestleMania international for the first time next year with the two-night spectacle scheduled for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, interest from other countries and cities continues to grow.

Now, officials in Ireland are publicly expressing interest in bringing “The Showcase of the Immortals” overseas as well.

According to Irish Mirror, Kilkenny Councillor Maurice Shortall believes Ireland would be in a strong position to submit a legitimate bid to host WrestleMania in the future due to the country’s reputation as a global tourism destination and its history of hosting major international events.

“As a globally recognised event with the capacity to attract tens of thousands of international visitors and generate substantial international media exposure, WrestleMania presents a significant opportunity for Ireland to strengthen its position as a leading destination for major event tourism,” Shortall stated.

He also pointed to the potential economic impact beyond just one host city.

“The wider regional benefit to counties such as Kilkenny would be substantial, with strong potential for tourism spillover, increased domestic travel, and enhanced international visibility for Ireland’s secondary tourism destinations.”

Shortall continued by emphasizing that Ireland already has many of the tools necessary to make a serious push for WWE’s biggest annual event.

“Ireland is well placed to present a credible and competitive bid for WrestleMania, given our strong international tourism brand, proven track record in hosting major events, and global reputation as a welcoming destination.”

The possibility of more international WrestleMania locations has become a hot topic in recent weeks following WWE’s announcement regarding Saudi Arabia.

Nashville has also reportedly shown interest in hosting a future WrestleMania event as competition to land WWE’s biggest weekend continues to intensify.