The NJPW Dojo in Los Angeles took to Instagram to post a photo of AEW wrestler Big Boom! AJ at their facility.

As many of you know by now, AJ will be teaming up with Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe to face off against MxM Collection and Johnny TV at AEW Revolution 2025.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo for “Instinct Culture,” Renee Paquette revealed which wrestlers in AEW she loves interviewing the most. She said,

“Well, Harley is right here. She’s one of my favorites. I love, too, when she’s got the puppet, or she’s singing a song, whatever it may be. I love being able to work with her. I just love doing interviews with Swerve Strickland. I love Swerve. I think he’s so incredibly talented. He brings so much to the table. The list goes on and on. You can’t walk through the halls in AEW without rubbing elbows with a legend or a future legend. It’s just the best. There’s so many great people love it.”

During a recent appearance on the “Up Close with Renee Paquette” podcast, AEW wrestler Adam Cole revealed that he isn’t close to considering retirement. He said,

“To me, there’s just no other choice. I know these challenges have been difficult, but everyone goes through their own challenges in their own way. I’m not even close to wanting to be done with wrestling. I feel like I have a lot more to offer, especially here in AEW, so even with these roadblocks or with these challenges, my mentality has just never changed. I’m fully confident that I’ll be able to come back from all this and have the best years of my career ahead of me.”

In the latest edition of her “Mone Mag” newsletter, Mercedes Mone revealed that she was approached to appear in the Queen of the Ring biopic but she turned it down due to an injury. She wrote,

“Before AEW Revolution, I made my way to LA for the red carpet premiere of “Queen of the Ring,” a film that tells the incredible story of Mildred Burke. It’s truly surreal for me. A couple of years back, I was approached to be a part of this project, but unfortunately, I was sidelined due to an injury. However, seeing my girls Trinity, Toni Storm, and Kamille shine in this film fills me with so much joy.

Let’s be real: women have always had to work ten times harder than men to get noticed in this industry. And when you look back at Mildred Burke’s era—wow! It was a whole different ballgame. I have immense respect for the trailblazers who laid the groundwork for women like me to build empires in this sport. I’m beyond excited for everyone to see this movie and to continue embracing women’s wrestling in all its glory.

And, of course, you know I had to bring the heat on the red carpet! Anytime there’s a chance to showcase my style, I’m all in. This time, I channeled a 90s vibe with a touch of Pamela Anderson. My amazing makeup and hair artist absolutely nailed it!

So don’t forget to hit the theaters and catch “Queen of the Ring.”

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Cope previewed his upcoming match with Jon Moxley at Revolution 2025. He expressed that this might be his last chance at a World Title and that he’s fully prepared for it.

Cope mentioned that Moxley is now fearful without The Death Riders, who he’s taken out over the past few weeks. The two will face off in the main event tomorrow night in Los Angeles, CA.