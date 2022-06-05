Last night WWE held one of their house shows from Champaign Illinois, their final live event ahead of this evening’s Hell in a Cell premium live event, which features Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes battling inside of the Hell in a Cell structure. However, it appears the American Nightmare is headed into the bout with an undisclosed injury.

At last night’s house show WWE told the live crowed that Rhodes was injured, and replaced him in his singles match against Rollins with Drew McIntyre. McIntyre would pick up the win, but Rhodes would run out to chase Rollins to close out the segment. There have been no additional updates from WWE, and as of right now the Rollins and Rhodes HIAC match is still scheduled to happen.

Stay tuned.