— Jazmyn Nyx (Jade Gentile) has confirmed her WWE exit, revealing in an Instagram video that she declined a three-year contract extension, saying the offer “just wasn’t going to cut it” financially.

This week’s NXT episode wrote her off television with an on-screen attack marking her departure.

Nyx thanked fans for their support during her three years with WWE, explaining that leaving was a personal choice. She also addressed speculation about her next steps, making it clear she won’t be launching an OnlyFans account, joking: “And no guys, I will not be making an OF 😂.”

Before signing with WWE in 2022, Nyx played soccer overseas. Her run in NXT was plagued by injuries, including four knee surgeries and a concussion. She will officially part ways with WWE once her contract expires.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JADE GENTILE 🤍 (@jazmyn_wwe)

— On a recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T weighed in on Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena at WWE WrestlePalooza, shared his thoughts on Cena’s underwhelming heel run, and touched on several other topics.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena: “I watched that match. It has some really, really good dramatic moments. If you watched it from that perspective, it has some really good dramatic moments. And I say — you know, for the naysayers and doubters, I say go back and watch the footage when they pan the crowd and watch those kids, and see them crying and real tears coming out of their eyes. This is what I always said as a babyface: if I could get a real tear to come out of somebody’s eye, I’ve done my job for that night.

“And that’s what I say to the naysayers, the doubters, the unbelievers. Just go back and just pan the crowd. Don’t even watch the match. Just pan the crowd and see what you see. You’re gonna see a lot of emotion. You’ll see a lot of drama, a lot of theatrics. And this match had a lot of that. Was it a five-star match? Anybody turn any flips? No. As far as giving me drama, I thought it was a good match.”

On John Cena’s heel turn not being the right decision: “I disagree with you on that. Me personally, I don’t know if I would have done the heel thing. Not because it didn’t work out, because it didn’t work out. Let’s just be honest. That didn’t work. Nobody wants to see John Cena as a heel. That’s just not something that I don’t think you want to see.

“But as far as John Cena’s finish, the way this thing is going to turn out at the end, I think people are going to be thoroughly pleased. There again, I could be wrong. I could be wrong. But I think so, just because he’s that guy that’s willing to go out there and put the work in. For John Cena to take five F5’s on his way out, it tells me a whole lot about to do just that alone. Just that alone, being put in that position, it tells me that he’s still giving to the business on his way out.”

— Nia Jax may be part of the legendary Samoan wrestling dynasty that includes The Rock, Roman Reigns, and more, but she revealed that she initially kept that connection under wraps.

Speaking on a recent episode of the “Going Ringside” podcast, Jax explained that she wanted to avoid any favoritism during her WWE tryout. She said,

“I’ve always been into athletics and so there was the Performance Center opened up here in Orlando and he said, ‘Why don’t we have you try out and see if like, you know, you really like it? Like let’s get you into the nitty-gritty of it. Like get your bumps going, like you know, take the hits.’ And so I tried out and tried to keep my name or whoever I was related to under wraps, and I made it.”

Jax debuted in NXT in 2015, where she was quickly positioned as one of the brand’s top heels despite never capturing a championship. On the main roster, she went on to win the RAW Women’s Championship and became a multiple-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion.

Now, she looks to add another accolade to her career when she challenges WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton tomorrow night in a Triple Threat match that also includes Jade Cargill.

— In 2023, CM Punk offered a backstage apology to The Miz during an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW for harsh remarks he had made about him in the past.

The tension dated back to 2020, when after a comment from Miz that Punk believed was directed at him, Punk fired back online telling Miz to “go suck a blood money–covered d*** in Saudi Arabia, you f***ing dork.”

Speaking on a recent edition of the “Unlikely” podcast, The Miz recalled Punk’s apology and what it meant to him. He said,

“I didn’t know what to expect. I remember coming down the stairs and seeing him and being like, ‘Hey.’ I didn’t know what to expect. Seeing him come back, it’s been interesting. I remember before, driving with him, but I also remember when he was at the tail end and it didn’t seem like he was a happy person. Now, I see him backstage and it’s a different person than I remember.

“He seems very happy. I wouldn’t even say complacent because he’s always competitive and always wants to be number one. He’s also in a position where he’s teaching a lot and there are not many of us who have been here for 20 years and have been able to teach, learn, and adapt. It’s cool to see the change and happiness.”

Punk rejoined WWE in November 2023, just months after his firing from AEW in September following two suspensions within a year. Since his return, multiple figures — including WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque—have noted that Punk appears far less tense and more content in the locker room.