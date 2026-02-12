For years, fans have quietly ranked WrestleMania main events. Night two closes the weekend. Night one “just” starts it. Social media debates which slot carries more prestige, more pressure, more legacy weight.

CM Punk does not buy into that hierarchy.

With Roman Reigns choosing Punk as his WrestleMania 42 opponent after winning the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion is set to headline night two. It marks his second consecutive year in a WrestleMania main event slot, following his night one performance at WrestleMania 41. To some, that upgrade from night one to night two would feel symbolic.

Punk sees no difference.

“I currently don’t feel any more pressure to perform night two than I did night one,” Punk explained. “Now, maybe that’ll change. I think if it does, it’ll be incremental. I don’t differentiate between the two.” For him, the conversation is fan-driven rather than performer-driven.

He even addressed the narrative that he once mocked the idea of multiple WrestleMania main events during his 2022 AEW run. “People will argue that I once said in a promo, which doesn’t make it real life, ladies and gentlemen,” he remarked, taking aim at those who blur storyline and reality. “They are the easiest ones to work. They’re the ones that fold their arms and go, ‘I’m not worked. You can’t work me.’ I got you right here.”

That self-awareness underscores Punk’s comfort in the spotlight. Pressure, in his view, is constant. The setting only amplifies what he already demands of himself. “The emotions will be high. I go to prepare. I’ll always be like, ‘Oh, I got to get in better shape. I got to do this. I got to do that,’ but really everything I’ve done in my career has prepared me for these moments.”

Punk also offered a broader analogy for the two-night format. Rather than ranking the evenings, he compared WrestleMania to a music festival. “I think WrestleMania is so big, and our roster is so deep, it’s hard to spotlight all the talented people who deserve those spots. To me, two nights, it’s better than one.” He likened it to Lollapalooza or other major festivals, where each night features its own headliner. “You got a headliner like every single night.”

That perspective reframes the debate. Instead of arguing over which slot is superior, Punk views both as opportunities within a massive platform. He even reflected on the benefit of headlining night one last year, which allowed him to experience night two from a different vantage point. “Last year, night one afforded me the ability to be completely stress free night two. I got to be a fan. I got to sit and watch the show, so love that.”

Meanwhile, WrestleMania 42’s night one main event remains unconfirmed. The Men’s Elimination Chamber winner will challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. On the women’s side, Liv Morgan earned a title match of her choosing by winning the Royal Rumble, with Stephanie Vaquer and Jade Cargill currently holding the company’s top women’s championships.

The broader significance lies in how WWE’s two-night structure has reshaped prestige. What was once a single closing slot has evolved into multiple headline moments, each carrying its own marketing weight and historical impact. As the roster deepens, the company has leaned into scale rather than scarcity.

Punk’s stance suggests that legacy is not tied to which night you close, but to the performance itself. In an era where WrestleMania spans an entire weekend, the distinction may matter more to fans debating online than to the performers stepping into the spotlight.