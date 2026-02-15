For a rivalry that once defined an entire era of NXT, the current dynamic between Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes feels almost… quiet.

No brawls. No backstage confrontations. No social media shots. Just two former brothers-in-arms now sharing space on SmackDown without crossing paths.

So is the tension truly gone, or is it simply dormant?

Williams offered a candid update when asked about his relationship with Hayes. Rather than inflame old wounds, he struck a measured tone. “I mean, we cool. It ain’t beef, it ain’t love,” Williams said. That alone will surprise fans who watched their friendship fracture so publicly in NXT.

The last time they appeared together on screen, it was as tag partners at NXT’s homecoming special last September. In a nostalgic reunion, the pair defeated DIY, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, in a one-off alliance that hinted at closure rather than escalation.

Williams suggested that mutual respect has replaced resentment. “I think there’s a mutual respect. Shout out to Carmelo Hayes, man. He is that once in a generation type talent. The things he does in the ring is amazing.” That is not the language of a man itching for revenge.

Still, Williams made it clear they operate on different wavelengths. “I do think that we’re very different in how we approach the game. I feel like he deserves his flowers. I think he’s a great talent. I wish nothing but the best for Melo. But yeah, we just different. He does his thing. I do mine.”

Those differences are now playing out on the SmackDown roster. Hayes currently holds the United States Championship and has quietly built a solid reign with multiple successful defenses. Williams, fresh off his main roster call-up, has publicly set his sights higher. His focus is the Undisputed WWE Championship, not a secondary title.

That separation in goals may be the most telling development of all.

In NXT, their story revolved around coexistence, betrayal, and ambition colliding in the same spotlight. On SmackDown, they occupy parallel lanes. One is defending gold. The other is chasing the top of the mountain.

The broader implication is how WWE transitions rivalries from developmental to the main roster. Not every feud needs to be reignited immediately. Sometimes allowing characters to evolve independently strengthens the eventual rematch. By establishing both men as credible singles threats on their own terms, WWE creates more gravity if they collide again.

For now, the Hayes–Williams saga rests in a rare middle ground. Not hostility. Not friendship. Just two stars who shared history and now share a brand.

And in professional wrestling, that kind of unresolved respect often has a longer shelf life than open warfare.