For nearly two years, fans have tried to answer a simple question about The Judgment Day: who’s actually in charge?

Edge’s ousting in 2022 left a vacuum at the top of the faction, and ever since, the power structure has felt fluid. Finn Balor has commanded the group at times. Dominik Mysterio’s championship success has elevated his standing. Liv Morgan’s star power and Royal Rumble victory have added another dynamic.

According to Morgan, though, the entire premise of a leader may be flawed.

“There actually is no leader of The Judgment Day,” Morgan insisted when asked whether Dominik Mysterio had assumed that role. “We are all equals, but ‘Daddy’ Dom is our double champion.”

That distinction matters. Mysterio’s title reigns have undeniably positioned him as a centerpiece, yet Morgan is rejecting the idea that gold equals authority. In her framing, The Judgment Day functions less like a hierarchy and more like a collective.

Still, equality does not mean harmony.

Morgan has remained closely aligned with Mysterio since returning from injury, but tension has surfaced elsewhere within the group. Her dynamic with Finn Balor has been noticeably strained in recent months. While the two have maintained a working relationship, a loss in Balor’s rematch against CM Punk at WWE Elimination Chamber could further destabilize that fragile balance.

Recruitment also offers insight into how the group operates.

Rather than formal auditions, Morgan described The Judgment Day’s expansion as strategic scouting. “Finn recruited JD [McDonagh], I recruited Raquel [Rodriguez], Finn also recruited Roxanne [Perez],” Morgan explained. “So it’s kind of just like – you see something special in someone, and we have a little pow wow to see if we bring them in or not, and then we decide.”

That internal vote underscores her “equals” claim. Decisions appear collaborative, not dictated from the top.

Perez’s arrival last summer further complicated the narrative. She joined during Morgan’s injury absence and developed a notably close rapport with Mysterio, sparking speculation about shifting loyalties. Upon Morgan’s return, however, the two aligned rather than clashed, even capturing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship together.

Now, with Morgan fresh off her 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble victory and holding a guaranteed singles title opportunity at WrestleMania, her influence within the faction feels stronger than ever. At the same time, Mysterio’s championship reign and Balor’s main-event pursuits keep multiple power centers active.

The broader implication is how modern stables are presented in WWE. Rather than relying on a singular alpha figure, factions increasingly operate as fluid alliances built around shared interests. That approach creates layered storytelling, where alliances can shift organically without the need for a dramatic coup.

For The Judgment Day, the absence of a declared leader may be the point. In a group built on opportunism and ambition, equality can be both a strength and a ticking time bomb. And in WWE, factions without clear command structures rarely remain stable forever.