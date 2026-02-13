Every WrestleMania season comes with the same internal debate among fans. Should the card be built purely around full-time wrestlers, or should WWE lean into crossover spectacle that pulls in casual viewers? With WrestleMania 42 approaching, that question feels louder than usual.

Bully Ray believes the answer is obvious.

The WWE Hall of Famer sees a ready-made marquee matchup sitting right in front of the company: Bad Bunny versus Logan Paul. Not as a novelty sideshow, but as a legitimate co-main attraction capable of drawing new eyeballs to the product.

On Busted Open Radio, Bully laid out the business case bluntly. “Bad Bunny with like 51 million followers on Instagram. Logan Paul with probably close to, if not the same amount. You want to talk about attracting eyes to the product that maybe have never watched before.” In an era where social reach translates directly to revenue and engagement, that kind of combined audience is difficult to ignore.

The potential spark came from an unscripted moment during Super Bowl weekend. As Logan Paul was entering the stadium, he was asked whether he planned to watch Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show performance. His answer was simple. “No.” Bully immediately saw opportunity. “Bang! Right there, you booked your match.”

It is not a stretch. Both men have already proven they can work.

Bad Bunny shocked skeptics with his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37, teaming with Damian Priest in a performance that exceeded expectations. He later headlined WWE Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico against Priest in a San Juan Street Fight that blended celebrity appeal with authentic crowd investment.

Logan Paul, meanwhile, has transitioned from attraction to roster fixture. Now a full-time member of the Raw brand alongside his Vision stablemates, Paul has built credibility through high-risk athleticism and a willingness to embrace heel heat. His matches are no longer viewed as celebrity exhibitions. They are part of ongoing storylines.

Bully framed the appeal in terms of curiosity and spectacle. “You want to talk about morbid curiosity to tune in to WrestleMania because we’re getting to see these two outside of the professional wrestling business actually fight each other?” That curiosity factor is what WrestleMania has historically capitalized on, from Mr. T to Floyd Mayweather.

The broader implication centers on WWE’s evolving identity. Celebrity involvement once felt like a sideshow. Now, with figures like Logan Paul committing to the grind and Bad Bunny demonstrating real aptitude, the line between outsider and insider has blurred. Fans increasingly judge these performers by match quality, not résumé origin.

A matchup like this would test how far that shift has gone. If positioned correctly, it could serve as both spectacle and statement, reinforcing WrestleMania as a cultural event rather than just a wrestling show. Whether WWE chooses to capitalize on the moment remains to be seen, but the ingredients for a crossover blockbuster are already on the table.