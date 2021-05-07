NXT star Isaiah “Swerve” Scott” recently spoke with Daily DDT about the potential working relationship between WWE and MLW, where Swerve was a former MLW Heavyweight champion. He also discusses his time in Lucha Underground, stating that it gave him the confidence to be a performer on television. Highlights are below.
On WWE potentially working with MLW:
I’m all for crossover. If it makes sense and it’s beneficial, I am all for a crossover with a brand… I loved the Bad Bunny match at WrestleMania because it was crossover appeal and he took it seriously. He worked hard and he was passionate and he enjoyed it. He enjoyed what he was doing, so therefore us as viewers enjoyed watching him.
On his time in Lucha Underground as Killshot:
[Lucha Underground] gave me the confidence to be a performer on TV, especially on a roster that’s stacked as it was. [John] Morrison was the top person with Prince Puma a.k.a Ricochet. You had the Fenixs and the Pentagons. You had the Cages, the Blue Demon Jr.s, the Chavo Guerreros, some of the most athletic human begins you’ve ever seen on planet earth. All on one card. Where do you fit in? There’s a lot of things in the ring I can do. I just don’t do it as good as them. That’s truly what they’re made for and they made a career off it. Jumping in that lane and trying to compete with that would do me a disservice. I had to take a step back, sit all night in my hotel room and think and really think. I just went a different way and got gritty. Honestly, it’s like the Leon Ruff situation: it was the least likely opponent for me that really helped me shine and that was Marty ‘The Moth’ Martinez. He really brought something to the table and I could use a lot and really start getting into my mad scientist lab. ‘I could do this, this and this!’ It really brought out some new elements to me that nobody else was really doing on the show.