NXT star Isaiah “Swerve” Scott” recently spoke with Daily DDT about the potential working relationship between WWE and MLW, where Swerve was a former MLW Heavyweight champion. He also discusses his time in Lucha Underground, stating that it gave him the confidence to be a performer on television. Highlights are below.

On WWE potentially working with MLW:

I’m all for crossover. If it makes sense and it’s beneficial, I am all for a crossover with a brand… I loved the Bad Bunny match at WrestleMania because it was crossover appeal and he took it seriously. He worked hard and he was passionate and he enjoyed it. He enjoyed what he was doing, so therefore us as viewers enjoyed watching him.

On his time in Lucha Underground as Killshot: