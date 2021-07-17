Isaiah “Swerve” Scott made an appearance on the latest episode of WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the NXT Cruiserweight Champion spoke about Triple H giving him and Hit Row creative freedom in order to make them feel more authentic.

“I credit it to HHH literally telling everybody, ‘Let off of them. Let them go. Give them the time. Give them the subject and let them go.’ That’s what that was, even on live TV. There was some skepticism about sending us out there to do it live for the first time as well. One thing that helped was the fact that I have been here for two years in the WWE system. I built up the equity that, ‘Ok, we trust him with this. We know he’s going to play ball. We know he can perform.’ That’s one thing, but the other thing is the fact that this is our culture, and they don’t want to speak for our culture. We know how to speak for our culture.

We know how to speak. They can’t tell us, ‘Ok, put emphasis on this slang term.’ They were like, ‘We can’t do that. In order for us to feel authentic, we have to let them be authentic.’ They hear how we talk when we’re amongst each other, when we hang out the night before and come up with ideas and stuff. The same we talk there is the same way we talk on TV, and they don’t want to have their hands on that. They just want us to make sure we are not throwing out anything that is too explicit. Some of these things are going over a lot of people’s heads. What does that actually mean? That’s the cool thing because this crowd doesn’t get that, but there are people out there that listen to our music that tell us that they do get that. That’s who we are tapping into that nobody else on the show can do. It’s very rare that anybody on all the brands can do that, tap into this new 2021 hip hop culture. It’s very rare.”