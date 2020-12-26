During his appearance on the NotSam podcast, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott named Kyle O’Reilly and Andrade as his two dream opponents. Here’s what he had to say:

For me, there’s two guys. NXT right now, [Kyle] O’Reilly. I said that earlier this year. I think O’Reilly is one the best performers for the past 8-10 years. I’ve always thought that. I’ve thought so highly of him. We’ve never crossed paths on the independent and WWE level. Honestly, I would love to see him win the NXT Championship at New Year’s Evil in January. I would love to see that happen.

Main roster wise, Andrade. I think in 2019, he was just unreal. He was consistent every night. Especially his matches with Rey [Mysterio], when he first came back. He was on a whole another level. He was so good and I will sing his praises until the end of time. For his 2019 year, he was an incredible performer and I hope to see more of him on a higher level in 2021, because he is an incredible performer.