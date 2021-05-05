NXT star Isaiah “Swerve” Scott was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio to discuss his time with WWE, where the former MLW heavyweight champion says he felt like his first year and a half was just about him having good matches and nothing else. Highlights are below.

Says he didn’t feel like he was a prominent fixture in WWE for the last year and a half:

I will say for the last year-and-a-half, it didn’t feel like I was a prominent fixture on the show. I feel like I was booked to have good matches and then you wouldn’t really hear from me until I had another match on the show, you know? And that was where I felt like that — I felt like a little content with things so, for me, it was about what I’m doing now compared to then. It was about giving the show a different vibe, a change of pace.

How his presence changes the pace of the show:

My presence changes the pace of the show, and that’s all these things I worked on. Getting my music more and more on TV, onto television every week. Now when you see these promos that I’m cutting in my lab with my people in the background, you don’t know who they are. They are kind of just producers and engineers moving around and stuff, helping with music.

