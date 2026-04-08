A major crossover moment is set for WrestleMania, and one of the internet’s biggest stars is still trying to process it.

Popular YouTuber IShowSpeed recently spoke on his YouTube channel about his upcoming match at WrestleMania 42, where he’ll be stepping into the ring on one of the biggest stages in sports entertainment.

On April 18 during night one of the two-night event, Speed is scheduled to team with Logan Paul and Austin Theory to take on LA Knight and The Usos in a six-man tag team match.

Speaking directly to his audience, Speed didn’t hold back his excitement about being added to the WrestleMania card, calling it a surreal milestone moment.

“I’m going to be wrestling at WrestleMania, chat, clap it up,” he said.

The magnitude of the opportunity clearly isn’t lost on him.

“I would’ve never thought that I was going to be wrestling at WrestleMania like this.“

Speed went on to reflect on his history as a lifelong fan, emphasizing just how deep the moment hits on a personal level.

“I’ve been a fan of WWE since I was (a kid). I think that was the first sport that I actually got introduced to, bro, was WWE, and I’m not even trolling. Like, I think WWE was the first thing that I got into. Since I was four. So this is crazy. It’s really crazy. We used to wrestle all the time, bro.”

One more time, he summed it up in simple terms.

“Me personally, this is like one of them crazy moments.”

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place across April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.