Jey Uso won the 2025 men’s Royal Rumble match on Saturday night, and during the post-show media scrum, Jey commented on WWE now having faith in him and what he wants to do next.

You can check out some highlights from the post-show media scrum below:

On WWE now having faith in him: “I think the company, going forward with me, they trust me now, and I’m not going to let them down. They want some heavy hitters in there, I’m a heavy hitter, too. And like John says, my time is now, my time is now, and I was screaming that out there the whole time tonight, it’s my turn, and ya’ll gonna see, I’m just gonna go up from here.”

On if he now wants to face Cody Rhodes or GUNTHER: “I was screaming GUNTHER, GUNTHER, GUNTHER. But when it’s in concrete right now, and it’s after the Rumble, and I really won it, I’m looking at both of ’em like, alright, we gonna yeet here or yeet here? I dunno man. I would like one more crack at Gunther. And I really feel like I can beat Gunther.”

IShowSpeed appeared in the 2025 men’s Royal Rumble match on Saturday night, taking the place of Akira Tozawa, who was attacked by Carmelo Hayes during his entrance.

While IShowSpeed helped Bron Breakker eliminate Otis, he was then speared by Breakker.

Taking to Twitter after the show, IShowSpeed showed off his “injuries.”

You can check out the photos below:

LIVE LOOK AT ISHOWSPEED GETTING CARTED OUT OF #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/ueGEA20h2x — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 2, 2025

iShowSpeed using crutches, bandaged up after his WWE Royal Rumble appearance 😭 pic.twitter.com/XR0rXjxUnG — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) February 2, 2025

WWE has announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes suffered some injuries during his match with Kevin Owens at the 2025 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

Jackie Redmond claims that Rhodes was banged up in the match and is dealing with multiple injuries. Despite this, he will still be appearing on next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Redmond said,

“Cody Rhodes is dealing with multiple injuries. I can’t confirm the intensity or severity of those injuries, but what I will tell you is that they are bad enough that Cody will not be addressing the media in tonight’s press conference. In fact, his in-ring status might even be up in the air as well. What I can confirm is that Cody Rhodes will still attend Friday Night SmackDown in Memphis.”

Speaking of Jackie Redmond, she interviewed Nikki Bella following her return to WWE during the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble match.

Nikki said, “It’s crazy. The crowd just gets you right back into who you are out there. What I sometimes have to be careful of is that I almost want to go into ultimate heel Nikki mode because it’s where I thrive. It gives me very Bambi vibes. You try not to get emotional because it’s been so long. I love my WWE Universe family. I love my family back here. When you hear the crowd react like that, you’re just like, ‘Oh my Gosh.’ It gives you all the feels. The love here, we truly are family in here and with the fans. For our stories to be great, the fans are part of that. The refs are part of that. We all make the magic happen together. That’s what you feel when you’re here. Being with the women for the past few days and being in the locker room and seeing a lot of old faces but also new faces that I’ve only seen on TV or faces I met when they were ten and now they are older and with me, it’s incredible. I think that’s what made this extra special. Being in there with Roxanne [Perez] and the other women. Maxxine [Dupri] and I were so sad we didn’t have a moment. There is time. I was nervous. I wanted to deliver for the women in the ring, for the fans, for the people in TV land and Netflix.”

She continued, “There are a lot of people [I want to face]. There are parts me of that have unfinished business, long business, with Charlotte Flair, but also Liv Morgan. It’s great to see some of my girls back here. We still have Naomi and Nattie. I’ve never caused chaos to Bayley, that someone I’ve really been loving. I kind of want to kick her off her high horse is Chelsea Green.”