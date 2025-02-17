– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria named her WrestleMania dream opponents during an interview with Joe Baiamonte for Pubity.

“A match that got away from me would be to face Asuka,” she said. “That would be pretty massive. When I was first debuting on Monday Night Raw, I’ll never forget watching Backlash in France and that’s when I discovered what my debut match would be, which was supposed to be Asuka. Unfortunately, she got hurt and I ended up wrestling Dakota Kai, which ended up being quite poetic in itself as we circled back to me and Dakota in a big history-making moment. But yeah, that would definitely be a nice match to circle back to, to get to wrestle Asuka.”

– iShowSpeed continues to talk about the viral moment he shared with WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. During his latest YouTube stream, the viral social media star described the brutal pain he was in the day after the spear heard around-the-world from Breakker at the Rumble show in Indianapolis, IN.

“I ain’t gonna cap,” he said. “After this, the day after Bron Breakker speared me. I had probably one of the worst headaches. I couldn’t move. I could not move, bro.”

He contiued, “I thought I was nearly about to die. Real talk. That was maybe one of the craziest, worst experiences ever. Real talk. I’m being so serious.”