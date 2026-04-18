WrestleMania Saturday kicked off with a chaotic and celebrity-filled opener that set the tone early.

LA Knight and The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) scored the victory in the opening match, defeating The Vision’s Austin Theory & Logan Paul, who were joined by social media star IShowSpeed.

This marked IShowSpeed’s second WWE match overall, following his appearance in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble, and he was heavily involved throughout the bout. At one point, Speed accidentally caused a major miscue, sending LA Knight crashing into Logan Paul, a moment that clearly didn’t sit well with Theory.

That didn’t last long.

Moments later, Knight regained control and turned the tables, launching Theory into Speed before quickly capitalizing. Knight then connected with his BFT finisher on Theory to secure the win for his team.

Business picked up after the bell.

Following the match, Logan Paul snapped on IShowSpeed over the earlier mishap and launched an attack. However, the celebration was back on track soon after, as The Usos and Knight ran back in to even the odds.

The post-match scene ended in wild fashion, as Speed got his payback in a big way, hitting an “IShowSplash” off the top of the ring post, crashing through Paul on the commentary desk at ringside to cap off the segment.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.