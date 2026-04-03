The issues between IShowSpeed and LA Knight spilled outside the ring in a chaotic way this week.

Following their viral interaction on WWE Raw, Knight tracked Speed down during his live stream on Thursday, looking for payback after being accidentally struck with brass knuckles earlier in the week.

Speed issued an apology during the broadcast, and for a moment, it looked like Knight was willing to let things go.

That didn’t last long.

Knight quickly flipped the switch and delivered some payback of his own, grabbing Speed and launching him directly into the camera, abruptly cutting the stream off in the process.

Yeah, that escalated fast.

Later in the evening, Speed returned to streaming, visibly worse for wear. He appeared with a bruised face and his arm in a sling, selling the effects of the attack.

Despite the injuries, Speed didn’t back down from the spotlight. In fact, he hinted that fans haven’t seen the last of him in WWE.

“You better start watching WWE because I’m kicking ass on there,” he stated.

As previously reported, a potential high-profile tag team match is rumored for WrestleMania 42, with Speed teaming up alongside Logan Paul and Austin Theory to take on Knight and The Usos.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

LA KNIGHT JUST GOT HIS REVENGE ON ISHOWSPEED AND THREW HIM INTO HIS OWN STREAMING SET UP OH MY GOD BRO LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO 😭 pic.twitter.com/e7DvC2LVDp — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) April 2, 2026

IShowSpeed reveals his new look with a fractured arm and bruised face after LA Knight jumped him in his own house 😭 pic.twitter.com/xDrZok6igX — Speedy Updates (@SpeedUpdates1) April 2, 2026