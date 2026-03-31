Chaos erupted at Madison Square Garden, and it directly led to a shocking title change thanks to some unexpected outside involvement.

As the broadcast rolled on, LA Knight made his presence felt early by chiming in on commentary, prompting Michael Cole to point out that “The Mega Star” would be calling the upcoming match.

That bout?

A wild NYC Street Fight for the WWE Tag-Team Championships.

The reigning champs, The Usos, debuted new theme music as they made their way to the ring to defend against “The Vision” duo of Austin Theory and Logan Paul. Notably absent from the challengers’ side was Paul Heyman, leaving Theory and Paul to fend for themselves in the no-rules environment.

Or so we thought.

Once the bell rang, all four men immediately erupted into a brawl. Jimmy Uso dumped Theory to the outside while Logan targeted Jey Uso, but the champs quickly turned the tide and sent both challengers crashing to the floor with a huge dive over the ropes.

After a mid-match commercial break, the carnage only intensified.

The Usos brutalized their opponents with weapons, even smashing a trash can with one of them trapped inside before delivering a massive superplex through a table. Logan Paul, clearly desperate, attempted to gain an advantage by retrieving brass knuckles from his mother at ringside.

That’s when things spiraled completely out of control.

LA Knight left the commentary desk and took out Paul before he could use the weapon. In the chaos, streamer IShowSpeed was dragged over the barricade by Paul, inserting himself into the madness. Knight continued his assault on Paul, but the situation quickly backfired.

IShowSpeed ended up with the brass knuckles, and attempted to take out Logan Paul.

He missed.

Badly.

Instead, IShowSpeed accidentally blasted LA Knight, leaving him laid out. Back inside the ring, the distraction proved costly, as Austin Theory capitalized by pinning one-half of The Usos to score the victory.

Just like that, we have new champions.

As Paul and Theory celebrated with the titles and began making their way to the back, they stopped and posed with IShowSpeed.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 3/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.