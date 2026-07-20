iShowSpeed and Logan Paul crossed paths once again over the weekend.

The former WWE allies reunited briefly at the FIFA World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina, where the two shared an embrace before the match got underway. However, the friendly moment didn’t last long.

As Logan Paul walked away, iShowSpeed jokingly reignited their rivalry.

“You better leave before I kick your ass,” Speed said (see video below).

The interaction comes months after the pair’s partnership imploded following WrestleMania 42. Speed and Paul teamed with Austin Theory at the event, but the trio came up short against The Usos and LA Knight.

Following the match, Speed turned on Paul by delivering a frog splash through a table, effectively ending their alliance.

iShowSpeed has not appeared on WWE television since his WrestleMania 42 appearance, while Logan Paul has continued to compete as one of WWE’s featured stars.

For those who care, Spain would go on to defeat Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a final score of 1-0.