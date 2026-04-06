The lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw in “The Lonestar State” continues to take shape.

On Monday afternoon, WWE announced a new addition to the advertised lineup for the April 6 episode of WWE Raw, which airs live at 8/7c via Netflix from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Now confirmed for the 4/6 Raw on Netflix show is Penta, Dragon Lee & Je’Von Evans taking on the Los Americanos trio of El Grande Americano, Rayo Americano and Bravo Americano.

“Look at this squad,” WWE’s social media announcement with video footage of the first team arriving to tonight’s show began. “After some back and forth on social media over the weekend, Intercontinental Champion Penta, Dragon Lee, and Je’Von Evans will team up to take on El Grande Americano and Los Americanos in Six-Man Tag Team action TONIGHT on WWE Raw!”

The ball got rolling for this match when El Grande Americano released a digital exclusive promo venting his frustration over not being in the ladder match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 42, whereas Lee, Evans and obviously reigning title-holder Penta are.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show is LA Knight vs. Austin Theory, Finn Balor vs. JD McDonagh, Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY vs. Michin & B-Fab (w/ Jade Cargill), as well as appearances by IShowSpeed, CM Punk, Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi.

Seth Rollins will kick off the show to react to the attack by Gunther on last week’s show.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

Look at this squad. 🔥 After some back and forth on social media over the weekend, Intercontinental Champion @PENTAELZEROM, @dragonlee95 and @WWEJeVonEvans will team up to take on El Grande Americano and Los Americanos in Six-Man Tag Team action TONIGHT on #WWERaw! 📍: Houston… pic.twitter.com/jQOGXL3Hb6 — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2026